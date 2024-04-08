 Punjab: SAD (Amritsar) fields slain gangster’s father from Ferozepur - Hindustan Times
Punjab: SAD (Amritsar) fields slain gangster’s father from Ferozepur

ByPress Trust of India
Apr 08, 2024 04:37 PM IST

Slain gangster Jaipal Bhullar’s father Bhupinder Singh Bhullar is a retired inspector of Punjab Police. Jaipal, who had more than 40 cases against him, was killed in a police encounter in Kolkata in 2021

The Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) on Monday named its candidates for three more Lok Sabha seats in Punjab in its second list for the election, fielding slain gangster Jaipal Bhullar’s father from Ferozepur.

The Simranjit Singh Mann-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) on Monday fielded his son Emaan Singh Mann from Amritsar and Bhupinder Singh Bhullar from Ferozepur. (HT file photo)
The Simranjit Singh Mann-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) on Monday fielded his son Emaan Singh Mann from Amritsar and Bhupinder Singh Bhullar from Ferozepur. (HT file photo)

The Simranjit Singh Mann-led party fielded his son Emaan Singh Mann from the Amritsar and Harpal Singh Baler from Khadoor Sahib.

Bhupinder Singh Bhullar, whom the SAD (Amritsar) fielded from the Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat, is a retired inspector of Punjab Police.

Bhupinder Singh Bhullar, whom the SAD (Amritsar) fielded from the Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat, is a retired inspector of Punjab Police.

His son, Jaipal, along with another gangster, was gunned down in an encounter with police in Kolkata in 2021. Jaipal had more than 40 criminal cases against him in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Simranjit Singh Mann is the sitting MP from Sangrur.

The party last month announced five candidates for Punjab and two for Haryana for the Lok Sabha elections.

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1, while voting for 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will take place on May 25.

