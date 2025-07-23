Punjab: SAD-BJP desperate to ally for power: Cheema

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing both parties of desperately conspiring to form an “unprincipled alliance.” Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema also alleged that both the BJP and SAD were responsible for the rampant drug menace in the state. (HT)

Addressing a press conference here, Cheema said that for a long time now, BJP and SAD leaders have been restless and desperate to somehow return to power in Punjab. “Day in and day out, their leaders make statements suggesting they want to renew ties. While the SAD chief tries to deny any alliance, BJP national leaders say they will contest alone in Punjab. I want to remind everyone of Punjab’s dark past written during their rule,” he said.

Cheema alleged that both parties were responsible for the rampant drug menace in the state. “It was under their government that drugs got pushed into Punjab and gangster culture developed. The entire country knows it was the BJP which brought in the three black farm laws. Every farmer stood up against them. Under public pressure, SAD broke ties with the BJP, saying they would never ally again because the BJP tried to destroy farmers,” he said.

Cheema also reminded people about the incidents of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib during the SAD rule. Cheema said that no matter how hard both SAD and BJP try, people would not forget their betrayal.