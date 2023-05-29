Punjab sets ball rolling for 9-lakh tonnes of more sheltered foodgrain godowns

After the Centre asked Punjab government to completely phase out storage of foodgrain on open plinths, particularly wheat, the latter has sanctioned the covered storage godowns with 9-lakh tonnes capacity for the state. Presently, the open plinths have 5-lakh tonnes freshly harvested wheat stored, in Mansa and Bathinda districts only. (HT File Photo)

Till last year, Punjab had 65 lakh tonnes of open storage capacity known as (covered area plinths), which means foodgrain filled in gunny bags and stored over wooden plinths in the open and covered with tarpaulin. The foodgrain stored in open is exposed to vagaries of weather, which leads to deterioration of grain quality at a fast pace.

Presently, the open plinths have 5-lakh tonnes freshly harvested wheat stored, in Mansa and Bathinda districts only, which is waiting to be moved to the consumer states soon.

The state’s food and civil supplies department has called tenders for godowns, with most of them in Malwa belt, to be built by private players. To attract more players, the government is giving assurance of initial storage guarantee of five years.

“The covered godowns have an advantage over open plinths for the reason that the quality of crop can be retained for a longer time and it cuts down loses,” said secretary food and civil supplies, Gurkirat Kirpal Singh. The official said that keeping in view upcoming load of kharif crop (paddy) in October-November months and rabi (wheat) in April month next year, the state government has set a deadline of April 1, 2024 for the new godowns to be operational.

At present covered godowns are being offered a rent of ₹4 per quintal per month. “The rent to the new godowns will depend on the rate quoted in the tenders and the lowest will get the bid,” said an official of state food and civil supplies department.

While Tarn Taran will get one godown (20,000 tonnes capacity), four for Bathinda (90,000 tonnes), two in Mansa (70,000 tonnes), three in Faridkot (90,000 tonnes), four in Muktsar (1.5 lakh tonnes), two in Fazilka (50,000 tonnes), three in Ferozepur (90,000 tonnes), one in Ludhiana (40,000 tonnes), three in Moga (90,000 tonnes), six in Patiala (1-lakh tonnes), three in Sangrur (50,000 tonnes), one in Barnala (40,000 tonnes) and one in Nakodar (30,000 tonnes).

The state already has covered storage capacity of 165-lakh tonnes, which includes 8-lakh tonnes of steel silos. Presently, these godowns have 98-lakh tonnes wheat and 75-lakh tonnes of rice stored. However, 21-lakh tonnes of freshly-harvested wheat has already been moved to consuming states, with godowns getting no chance of their storage.

A section of godown owners, who are already in the foodgrain storage business, say of late this sector is not faring so well, as foodgrains are moved to consuming states at a very fast pace, leaving less scope for godowns to store them.

“Last year, for seven months godowns remained empty, which lead to loss of confidence,” said Deepinder Singh Brar, a godown owner. He said the way Centre has distributed grain to the beneficiaries free-of-cost and its focus is aimed at building steel silos, investment in covered godowns seems risky. Reacting to it, a food department official said government is offering an initial guarantee of five years, which would cover the investment cost.

