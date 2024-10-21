Punjab: Sarpanch attacked, gunshots fired at AAP leader’s house in Tarn Taran

Gunshots were reportedly fired at the house of AAP leader Ranjit Singh Cheema, who is also the chairman of the Punjab Water Resources Management and Development Corporation, in Cheema village near Patti in Tarn Taran district on Sunday night. His cousin Jagroop Singh, who has been elected village sarpanch, sustained injuries as he was “attacked” with sharp weapons. The attack was launched allegedly by a group that had been opposing the candidature of Jagroop. A case has been registered against nine villagers under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act, police officials said

According to information, since the AAP leader declared Jagroop as the sarpanch candidate, another group of villagers raised objections. On Sunday night, gunshots were fired at Ranjit Singh Cheema’s house. After this, they allegedly targeted the new sarpanch with sharp-edged weapons when he was going to mandi. Jagroop Singh has been hospitalised.

“Ever since my brother was named candidate, I have been getting threats from the other group over phone. They pressurised me to withdraw the candidature. I lodged a complaint with the SSP, but no action was taken against the accused. Last night, they had a heated argument with us following which my house was attacked with firearms,” said Cheema while speaking to mediapersons.

