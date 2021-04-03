Punjab sees sudden rise in Covaxin demand

With the Covid-19 vaccination drive picking pace in Punjab, after the inclusion of the 45-plus age group in the vaccination ambit, demand for the indigenously developed Covaxin has suddenly gone up, after initial hesitancy.

Even though the Oxford-backed Covishield vaccine remains the main vaccine being administered throughout the state, with 9 lakh doses already being given to people of various categories, there has been a rise in the number of persons visiting sites where Covaxin shots are being administered.

Senior health officials say the demand for Bharat Biotech’s vaccine is coming from health workers, especially doctors, who are opting for Covaxin because of its high efficacy in fighting the virus.

“Covaxin has an efficacy of 80% against Covishield’s 70%. Those who are aware of the efficacy are visiting Covaxin sites. With more literature about the vaccine coming to the market, the vaccine’s popularity has increased in the last few days,” said Punjab’s nodal officer for Covid-19, Dr Rajesh Bhaskar.

Punjab had started giving Covaxin doses from March and so far, 90,000 doses have been administered across the state and interestingly, half of it, nearly 45, 000 doses, were administered in the last one week alone.

“We are getting reports from our field staff that more people are asking for Covaxin. At present, there are five to six session sites for the vaccine in every district. We are increasing the session sites from next week in view of its increasing demand,” said the nodal officer.

A medical officer involved in vaccination in Patiala said, “Earlier, only one session site in the city was administering Covaxin and that too was witnessing a low turnout as compared to Covishield sites, due to initial hesitancy. But now, this site is witnessing a huge rush.”

Indian Medical Association (IMA)’s Punjab chapter president, Dr Navjot Dahiya, also said the demand for Covaxin has increased. “Even as most of the private hospitals are giving Covishield, we are getting more queries now regarding the availability of Covaxin. Earlier, people had doubts about this vaccine,” he said.