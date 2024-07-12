Punjab senior men’s team clinches one-day series against Namibia 4-1

Showing off their mettle, the Punjab senior men’s team won the five-match one-day series against Namibia by 4-1 at the Wanderers Sports Club in Windhoek on Wednesday. The Punjab senior men’s team in a jubilant mood after winning the five-match one-day series against Namibia by 4-1 at the Wanderers Sports Club in Windhoek on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

After winning all four matches in the series, the Punjab team lost the final and the fifth game was played on Thursday. In the fifth and final match of the tour, Namibia scored 228/9 batting first. In reply, the Punjab team could only score 184/10 runs. Shaun Fauche bowled well and was given the player of the match award.

For Punjab, left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar took four wickets and leg-spinner Mayank Markande took three wickets. The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) had sent the 14-member Punjab senior men’s team for a 12-day tour to Namibia for a five-match 50-over series to provide the players international exposure. The Punjab senior team will be preparing for the upcoming domestic season. To start with Punjab teams will be competing in the JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament to be held in September.

Meanwhile, PCA secretary Dilsher Khanna is focussed on organising PCA’s general body meeting in the coming days and finalise appointments of coaches and support staff for Punjab boys, men’s and women’s teams, which will be competing in the upcoming domestic season.

“PCA is in the process of organising an annual general body meeting in the coming days and thereafter finalising appointments for the season. Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup and the Namibia tour have turned out to be successful for Punjab cricketers. I am sure cricketers would like to take their form forward with an eye on domestic tournaments,” said Khanna.