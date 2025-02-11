Punjab: SGPC sacks Giani Harpreet as Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar

The executive committee of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Monday sacked Giani Harpreet Singh from the post of Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar. Giani Harpreet Singh (HT Photo)

The move comes nearly seven weeks after the SGPC had set up a three-member panel to look into allegations of ‘misconduct’ against Giani Harpreet levelled by his former brother-in-law and Muktsar resident Gurpreet Singh.

The executive panel meeting chaired by SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami accepted the report of the probe panel and dismissed Giani Harpreet from service. After the meeting, Dhami left the office without briefing the media.

SGPC secretary Partap Singh said the decision has been taken unanimously after the report of the investigation panel.

“The investigation has proven the allegations against Giani Harpreet that have hurt the honour and dignity of the Takht. So, he has been sacked and the services of jathedar have been assigned to Giani Jagtar Singh, the head granthi of Takht Damdama Sahib, for now,” he added.

Three members of the executive committee — Jaswant Singh Purain, Paramjit Singh Raipur and Amrik Singh Vichhoa — have registered their protest against the decision to sack Giani Harpreet.

Giani Harpreet, on his part, said: “What happened today was supposed to happen. I had realised after December 2 that my services would be terminated. So, I’m not surprised and I don’t care.”

“I am not the first jathedar who has been shown the door in such a way. My predecessors have also faced such situations. This will remain happening until Sikh institutions are liberated from the clutches of political leaders,” he added.

Giani Harpreet had been denying the allegations against him and accused some Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders of conspiring to remove him from his post.

Five Sikh high priests, including Giani Harpreet, had pronounced religious punishment for Sukhbir Singh Badal and other leaders on December 2 last year for the “mistakes” committed by SAD and its government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017. The Akal Takht had also directed SAD’s working committee to accept the resignation of Sukhir as party chief and other leaders.

Earlier, the move to form a probe panel had invited criticism from several Sikh quarters as it was considered as “breach to jurisdiction of Akal Takht jathedar”. Objections were also raised on the probe panel comprising senior vice-president Raghujit Singh Virk, who is considered a close loyalist of Badal family, general secretary Sher Singh Mandwala who is SAD district president of Faridkot, and executive committee member Daljit Singh Bhinder.

On January 6, Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh also took strong exception to the SGPC’s move to set up a probe panel. “When the SGPC constituted the panel, I raised objection and said it was a breach of jurisdiction of Akal Takht. Any kind of inquiry against a jathedar can only be conducted by Akal Takht. So, I asked the SGPC to hand over probe to the Takht. Secondly, Giani Harpreet had made it clear in presence of Guru Granth Sahib that he did not commit the sins. After his clarification, constituting a probe panel against Giani Harpreet makes no sense”, he said.

“Instead of giving reply to Akal Takht jathedar, they (SGPC) have decided to follow orders of political leaders who have been making efforts to ensure termination of Giani Harpreet”, said Purain, who has lodged protest against SGPC’s decision. Raipur said, “The SGPC decision clearly reflects the grudge over the December 2 decree.”