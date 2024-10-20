Punjab Sikh activist’s murder: MP Amritpal’s father refutes police claims, seeks probe

Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh’s father, Tarsem Singh, on Saturday questioned the Punjab Police’s claims that Sikh activist Gurpreet Singh Hari Nau was murdered at the behest of the jailed radical preacher and demanded a probe by a sitting judge of Punjab and Haryana high court. According to Tarsem Singh, Amritpal, who is lodged in Dibrugarh jail in Assam under the National Security Act, is being falsely implicated.

Tarsem Singh’s statement came a day after Punjab police chief Gaurav Yadav in a press conference, said: “During investigations, evidence has come on record indicating the role of Amritpal Singh of Waris Punjab De in the murder conspiracy. As per some statements recorded in the investigation, the murder was carried out at the behest of Amritpal.”

The police claimed to have solved the murder case with the arrest of three members of the gang led by Arshdeep Singh Dalla, a designated terrorist and alleged mastermind in this case. Gurpreet Singh was shot dead on October 9 while returning home from gurdwara.

Tarsem Singh said Amritpal, who is lodged in Dibrugarh jail in Assam under the National Security Act (NSA), is being falsely implicated in the case by the state government and its agencies.

“Gurpreet’s murder is a sad incident. However, the government is trying to use it to create divisions among Sikhs, which is unfortunate. Implicating Amritpal in the case, the government and its agencies plan to create obstacles in his release from jail. Amritpal has been nominated merely on suspicion and without any evidence. This act of the government has exposed its intention to keep him behind bars.”

He alleged that attempts were being made to indulge in the ‘character assassination’ of Amritpal.

“We want a sitting judge of the high court to probe the murder case,” he told reporters.