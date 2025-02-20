Punjab: SIT registers 5 new cases, 2 travel agents arrested for human trafficking to US

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Punjab Police, probing illegal human trafficking of Punjab natives deported from the US, has registered five new first information reports (FIRs) and arrested two more travel agents. So far, 15 cases have been registered and three agents arrested. The US had recently deported a large number of illegal immigrants from India, many of whom were from Punjab. (REUTERS)

The latest FIRs were registered in Tarn Taran, SAS Nagar, Moga, and Sangrur, on February 17 and 18. It was found that these agents, operating through unauthorised networks, had charged hefty amounts from victims by promising safe and legal immigration routes, but ended up exposing them to inhumane conditions, detention, and eventual deportation.

Promised legal entry, taken through ‘donkey route’

As per an FIR registered in Patti police station of Tarn Taran on February 17, an agent, operating from Chandigarh and Yamunanagar, fraudulently took ₹44 lakh from a victim under the pretense of legal immigration to the USA but instead routed him through Nicaragua and Mexico.

Another case registered at Majri police station in Mohali against agents Mukul and Gurjinder Antaal stated that the duo misled a victim, took ₹45 lakh, and sent him via Colombia and Mexico.

Two FIRs were registered against Khanauri police station in Sangrur against a visa and travel company operated by Angrej Singh and Jagjit Singh from Haryana, who duped a victim of ₹50 lakh, on the pretext of a Canada visa. The victim said he was sent through Egypt, Dubai, Spain, Guatemala, and Nicaragua. The duo has been arrested.

Lured with false work permit

The FIR at Moga’s Dharamkot police station accused travel agents Sukhwinder Singh, Talwinder Singh, Pritam Kaur and Gurpreet Singh, including members of Ekam Travels Chandigarh, of luring a victim with a false work permit and direct US flight, for an amount of ₹45 lakh. They sent the victim via Prague, Spain, and El Salvador.

According to another FIR registered at Goindwal Sahib police station against agent Goldy, operating near IGI Airport, Delhi, a victim was tricked into paying ₹45 lakhs for a legal entry into the USA.

The SIT is actively coordinating with cybercrime units, financial authorities, and central agencies to resolve the identities of the entire network of human traffickers.

District senior superintendents of police (SSPs) and commissioners of police (CPs) have intensified investigations, leading to multiple arrests and freezing of bank accounts linked to human trafficking networks.