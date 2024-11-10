Punjab: Six more identified in Hoshiarpur village triple murder

Police on Sunday identified six more persons for their alleged involvement in the triple murder at Moranwali village in Hoshiarpur district. Five other accused were arrested in this connection on Saturday. The SSP said that the police are also verifying the role of the deceased and a cross case would be registered against them if found guilty. (HT File)

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Surendra Lamba said: “We have identified Gurwinder Singh and Prabh of SBS Nagar, Babu of Garhshankar in Hoshiarpur district, Gaurav and Davinder of Bulhowal in Hoshiarpur district, and Jassi of Bhogpur in Jalandhar district. The accused were present at the crime scene along with the other accused.”

Three persons identified as Manpreet Singh and Gursukhtiar Singh, both residents of Moranwali village, and Gursharan Singh of Banga village in SBS Nagar district were killed with sharp weapons at Moranwali in the district on Saturday, following a clash between two groups over an old dispute.

The SSP said that the police are also verifying the role of the deceased and a cross case would be registered against them if found guilty. “During investigation, it has been found that an attempt to murder and robbery cases were already registered against deceased Manpreet in Garhshankar and Haroli, Himachal Pardesh, respectively.

In another incident, the SSP said that the police have identified the accused who had gunned down one Balwinder Singh at Road Majara in Hoshiarpur’s Garhshankar village on Saturday. “The accused has been identified as Gaurav of Kunail village in the district. Also, we are trying to trace his two accomplices who helped him in the execution of crime,” the SSP added.