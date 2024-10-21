Punjab: Sketches of Sikh activist’s ‘shooters’ released

Almost two weeks after Sikh activist Gurpreet Singh was shot dead by four unidentified assailants at Hari Nau village in Faridkot district, the police have released the sketches of two “shooters”. The police have urged the people to share information in case they come across the killers.

According to the police, one of the shooters has fair skin colour and is aged between 22 and 25 years while the other one has a dark complexion and is aged between 20 and 22 years. In the public notice, the police said both the accused had fled on a red motorbike after committing the crime. The police stated, “If they are residents of your area or you have any kind of information regarding them or if you see them, dial 9815800445, 9417646822 or 7527017035.”

On October 9, Singh was shot dead by four bike-borne unidentified assailants when he was returning from gurdwara. Gurpreet was a member of ‘Waris Punjab De’ organisation. A four-member special investigation team (SIT), led by Faridkot SP (investigation) Jasmeet Singh, is probing the murder case.

The Punjab Police have claimed that Gurpreet was murdered at the behest of jailed Khadoor Sahib member of Parliament (MP) Amritpal Singh, who is lodged in Dibrugarh jail of Assam under the stringent National Security Act (NSA). The police also claimed that gangster-terrorist Arshdeep Dalla emerged as the mastermind. Three members of his gang, who did recce, have been arrested. The police also claimed Canada-based Karamveer Gora and Dalla were the handlers of shooters who killed Gurpreet. The motorbike used in the crime has been seized.

Police remand of 3 accused extended

A Faridkot court extended the custody by three days of Bilal Ahmed, alias Fauji, Guramardeep Singh, alias Pontu, and Arshdeep Singh, alias Jhandu, who were reportedly behind the recce of slain activist Gurpreet Singh. They were produced in the court after their custody ended on Sunday. The police sought it for five more days, but the court extended the custody by three days.