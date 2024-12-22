Punjab: SKM meets Pandher camp, no decision on joining stir

The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella group of 32 farmer unions, on Saturday held a meeting in Patiala with the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), one of two organisations spearheading the current Kisan Andolan 2.0. An SKM leader said the group, so far, has not thought of joining the ongoing stir at Shambhu and Khanauri border where veteran leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has been on fast-unto-death since November 26 to press the Centre to accept the agitating farmers’ demands, including a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for crops. Farmer leaders addressing mediapersons after the meeting on Saturday. (HT photo)

The SKM, which led the 2020 farmers’ stir against the now-repealed farm laws, has not been part of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ call by the KMM and the SKM (non-political).

The SKM (non-political), however, chose to stay away from the meet called by SKM. Farmer leaders Rattan Mann, Dr Darshan Pal, Pannu Panther, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, P Krishnaprasad, Balbir Singh Rajewal and Raminder Singh were present from the SKM’s side while Sarwan Singh Pandher along with others represented the KMM.

The SKM (non-political) leaders told HT that they were busy in taking care of Dallewal, therefore could not attend the meeting.

The meeting is said to have been held to work out the modalities to present a joint front “at this difficult time” during the ongoing agitation at Punjab and Haryana borders.

The SKM said the aim was to put a united fight against the Union government. The SKM said both the unions had already reached consensus on major issues related to agriculture.

Seemingly, it was the request of KMM leader Sarwan Singh Pandher to join the agitation that prompted the SKM to hold today’s parleys. Soon after the meeting, SKM senior leader Joginder Ugrahan said, “The talks have been held in a positive environment. We will now hold meetings of our respective unions regarding the talk held in today’s meeting. After discussions, we will again hold a meeting to decide the future course of action.”

Sarwan Singh Pandher said, “Talks have been held in the right direction. We are hopeful for a positive outcome in the coming days.”

People familiar with the development said the SKM so far is not willing to join the ongoing stir at Shambhu and Khanauri. Darshan Pal, a key SKM member, said, “We have already reached consensus on several issues. We will plan how the SKM can intensify the ongoing agitation. Regarding joining the protest at Shambhu or Khanauri, we (SKM), so far, have not thought of joining it. We will take a decision on December 24 in our meeting.”