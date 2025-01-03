Punjab: Son held for killing retired SI in Bathinda

Police on Friday arrested the son a 63-year-old retired sub-inspector for allegedly shooting him dead in Bathinda, officials said. Police have recovered the weapon used in the crime. (HT File)

They identified the accused as Harsimranjit Singh, 37, a resident of Jaito in Faridkot district.

Police recovered the .12 bore double barrel gun used to kill retired sub-inspector Om Parkash near Multania Road in Bathinda. The gun is registered in the accused’s name.

The incident took place on December 20. The deceased was residing at Lal Singh Basti Road in Bathinda city.

Bathinda senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said Harsimranjit was booked on murder charges following the statements of deceased’s daughters, Urmila Sharma and Rekha Sharma.

“During interrogation, Harsimranjit confessed to the crime. He had hidden the weapon on Mansa Road near industrial area. The investigation is ongoing,” she added.

Police sources said, “During investigation, it was found that the deceased was already in a dispute with his son. After retirement, the deceased started living in Bathinda with a female. Recently, Om Parkash took out a loan against his property, and his son was reportedly unhappy about it. Following this, he planned the murder and executed it.”