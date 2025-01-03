Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: Son held for killing retired SI in Bathinda

ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot
Jan 04, 2025 05:02 AM IST

Bathinda senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said the accused was booked on murder charges following the statements of deceased’s daughters

Police on Friday arrested the son a 63-year-old retired sub-inspector for allegedly shooting him dead in Bathinda, officials said.

Police have recovered the weapon used in the crime. (HT File)
Police have recovered the weapon used in the crime. (HT File)

They identified the accused as Harsimranjit Singh, 37, a resident of Jaito in Faridkot district.

Police recovered the .12 bore double barrel gun used to kill retired sub-inspector Om Parkash near Multania Road in Bathinda. The gun is registered in the accused’s name.

The incident took place on December 20. The deceased was residing at Lal Singh Basti Road in Bathinda city.

Bathinda senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said Harsimranjit was booked on murder charges following the statements of deceased’s daughters, Urmila Sharma and Rekha Sharma.

“During interrogation, Harsimranjit confessed to the crime. He had hidden the weapon on Mansa Road near industrial area. The investigation is ongoing,” she added.

Police sources said, “During investigation, it was found that the deceased was already in a dispute with his son. After retirement, the deceased started living in Bathinda with a female. Recently, Om Parkash took out a loan against his property, and his son was reportedly unhappy about it. Following this, he planned the murder and executed it.”

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On