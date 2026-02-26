Anandpur Sahib, Punjab Special Director General of Police Arpit Shukla on Thursday reviewed the security arrangements for the upcoming Hola Mohalla festival here. Punjab special DGP reviews security arrangements ahead of Hola Mohalla festival

The three-day long annual Sikh festival will be held at Sri Anandpur Sahib from March 2 to March 4.

Shukla chaired a coordination meeting with Deputy Inspector General of Police Rupnagar Range Nanak Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Rupnagar Maninder Singh.

He directed that foolproof arrangements should be made to facilitate lakhs of devotees from across the globe, who will gather to pay obeisance at the birth place of 'Khalsa Panth.'

The entire area has been systematically divided into 12 sectors and a total of around 5,000 police personnel have been deployed to ensure safety and security of the devotees.

Six drones have been deployed for aerial surveillance and crowd monitoring. The live feed of those drones will be monitored at the central control room.

The Special DGP, while briefing all the sector in-charges and police force deployed, directed them to adopt the utmost humble approach towards the 'sangat' and work with full dedication and determination to make this event successful.

Reviewing the security arrangements, he said many new initiatives have been implemented by the Rupnagar police to ensure peaceful and smooth conduct of the Hola Mohalla so that the pilgrims would not face any kind of hassle.

Shukla said a total of 21 parking areas, categorised by capacity, have been earmarked and a colour-coding scheme for parking and routes will be implemented to guide devotees.

Round-the-clock shuttle services, including 100 e-rickshaws and 50 mini-buses, will operate from the parking areas for the convenience of the pilgrims, he added.

He further said that QR-code based information systems have been installed at various locations to help pilgrims access details regarding shuttle bus services, parking points, hospital locations, and other essential facilities.

Around 200 CCTV cameras have been installed to cover city approach roads to get real-time information on traffic inflow, alongside round-the-clock live surveillance through the CCTV control room at Anandpur Sahib police station.

He added that a three-layer barricading system is also being implemented for the first time for effective crowd management at the Charan Ganga Stadium.

