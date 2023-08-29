PSPCL suspends 3 officers for misappropriation of materials

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) on Monday suspended an additional superintending engineer (SE) and two sub-divisional officers (SDOs) for misappropriation of material. The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) on Monday suspended an additional superintending engineer (SE) and two sub-divisional officers (SDOs) for misappropriation of material. (HT Photo)

Power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO, who issued the suspension orders, said that taking a serious note of corruption, swift action was taken against additional SE Sukhdarshan Pal Singh, and SDOs Gian Singh and Harmandeep Singh for misappropriation of ACSR conductors and 66 kV cables. He said these officials were suspended after preliminary inquiry by the PSPCL, in two separate cases.

The power minister further added that the involvement of chief engineers and superintending engineers, along with other officials, is also being investigated and anyone found guilty shall be punished.

“Corrupt practices by any employee at any level of the power department will not be tolerated, and strict action will be taken against delinquent officials and employees in future too,” he added.