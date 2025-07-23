Punjab: Three bike-borne assailants shoot Mohali man dead in Faridkot, say cops

A Mohali resident was shot dead by three bike-borne assailants at Brahmanwala village in Faridkot on Tuesday. A CCTV grab of the assailants. (HT)

The deceased, identified as Yadvinder Singh, worked as the driver for Jiwanjot Singh alias Jugnu, a resident of Mansa, who was given a clean chit by police in connection with Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.

Officials aware of the matter suspect the murder to be a case of mistaken identity.

Faridkot senior superintendent of police (SSP) Pragya Jain stated it would be premature to comment that Yadvinder’s murder was an incident of mistaken identity.

According to police officials, the incident took place after Jugnu attended a bhog ceremony in Brahmanwala village. After the event, Jugnu switched vehicles, leaving his SUV to be driven by Yadvinder. As the vehicle left the gurdwara, three motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on the SUV.

Yadvinder was the only person hit, while three others in the vehicle were unharmed, police said.

The SSP said CCTV footage from the area shows three assailants involved in the crime. “The footage has provided important leads, and police teams are working to identify and apprehend the culprits,” she added.

Authorities are exploring all possible angles in the investigation, including links to Jugnu’s past associations.