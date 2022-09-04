Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: Three held for illegal mining, 11 vehicles impounded in Pathankot

Punjab: Three held for illegal mining, 11 vehicles impounded in Pathankot

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 04, 2022 11:10 PM IST

SSP Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said several teams were constituted and tasked to check illegal mining as excavation was completely banned by the Punjab government from July 1 to September 30 due to the monsoon season

Continuing its drive against illegal mining, the Pathankot police have booked three persons and seized 11 vehicles at the prohibited site, officials said on Sunday.
Continuing its drive against illegal mining, the Pathankot police have booked three persons and seized 11 vehicles at the prohibited site, officials said on Sunday. (Image for representational purpose)
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

Continuing its drive against illegal mining, the Pathankot police have booked three persons and seized 11 vehicles at the prohibited site, officials said on Sunday.

Those arrested have been identified as Gagandeep Singh of Namane Kahnuwan, Palwinder Singh of Sri Hargobindpur and Malkeet Singh of Batala.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said several teams were constituted and tasked to check illegal mining as excavation was completely banned by the Punjab government from July 1 to September 30 due to the monsoon season.

He said that some complaints were being received about sand and gravel loaded trucks taking “chor” routes to avoid mining check posts.

Acting swiftly on inputs that illegal mining was being done at Shahar Channi in Pathankot, Dharkalan DSP and Sujanpur SHO with their team immediately rushed to the site and spotted 11 trucks being loaded, he added.

The FIR in the matter has been registered under sections 4(1)(A) and 21(A) of the Mines Act at Sujanpur police station.

He said that directions were issued to nab the actual culprits responsible for the illegal mining.

The SSP said that 14 FIRs were registered in the illegal mining cases in the past month. The drive would continue till the menace is completely wiped out from district, he added.

