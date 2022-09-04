Punjab: Three held for illegal mining, 11 vehicles impounded in Pathankot
Continuing its drive against illegal mining, the Pathankot police have booked three persons and seized 11 vehicles at the prohibited site, officials said on Sunday.
Those arrested have been identified as Gagandeep Singh of Namane Kahnuwan, Palwinder Singh of Sri Hargobindpur and Malkeet Singh of Batala.
Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said several teams were constituted and tasked to check illegal mining as excavation was completely banned by the Punjab government from July 1 to September 30 due to the monsoon season.
He said that some complaints were being received about sand and gravel loaded trucks taking “chor” routes to avoid mining check posts.
Acting swiftly on inputs that illegal mining was being done at Shahar Channi in Pathankot, Dharkalan DSP and Sujanpur SHO with their team immediately rushed to the site and spotted 11 trucks being loaded, he added.
The FIR in the matter has been registered under sections 4(1)(A) and 21(A) of the Mines Act at Sujanpur police station.
He said that directions were issued to nab the actual culprits responsible for the illegal mining.
The SSP said that 14 FIRs were registered in the illegal mining cases in the past month. The drive would continue till the menace is completely wiped out from district, he added.
Parkash Singh Badal admitted to PGI’s advanced cardiac centre
Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch and former chief minister of Punjab Parkash Singh Badal was on Sunday morning admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research's advanced cardiac centre. Badal, 94, developed some cardiac issues following which he was rushed to the PGI. As per SAD's officials, the party patriarch has been admitted for his routine checkup. In June, Badal was admitted after developing stomach and chest pain and got discharged after one-day treatment.
Punjab: Pay no more toll at two plazas on Sangrur-Ludhiana stretch
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday travelled to Dhuri and announced that the terms of two toll plazas on Sangrur-Ludhiana road was going to expire after Sunday midnight. A function was also organised at a toll plaza located near Ladda village in Dhuri, the assembly segment of Mann. He also announced that he has rejected the application of toll plazas seeking extension or compensation.
16-year-old Fazilka girl found dead; male friend suspect: Punjab Police
Letterschd@hindustantimes.com A 16-year-old girl was found dead while her friend has been hospitalised with head injuries in Fazilka district on Sunday morning, police said. As per the information, the dead girl's family had gone to pay obeisance to a religious place, while she stayed with her friend, who was also her classmate. Fazilka senior superintendent of police Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said the injured girl was undergoing treatment and unable to give her statement.
Floodwaters from Ganga inundate several villages in Bihar
Over two dozen villages under Gopalpur block in Bihar's Bhagalpur district have been submerged under floodwaters, as the water level of river Ganga continued to swallow fresh areas in the adjoining districts on Sunday, officials said. According to officials, floodwaters have inundated about 30 villages of nine panchayats of Gopalpur block.
JD(U) authorises Nitish to work for Oppn unity as 2-day party conclave ends
The Janata Dal (United)'s two-day national executive and national council meet concluded in Patna on Sunday, with the party authorising chief minister Nitish Kumar to work for larger opposition unity across the country in a bid to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, said a JD(U) functionary.
