Search
Sun, Sept 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

Punjab: Three held for selling beef at rented house in Patiala

ByPress Trust of India, Patiala
Published on: Sept 07, 2025 05:26 am IST

The action was taken after Gau Raksha Dal chairman Vikas Kamboj, a resident of Jorian Bhathian, lodged a complaint alleging that the accused have been cooking and distributing beef in the area

Three people have been arrested for allegedly selling beef at a rented accommodation in Khalsa Mohalla area here, police said on Saturday.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Punjab Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. (HT File)
A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Punjab Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. (HT File)

The action was taken after Gau Raksha Dal chairman Vikas Kamboj, a resident of Jorian Bhathian, lodged a complaint alleging that the accused have been cooking and distributing beef in the area for a long time.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Punjab Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Police, who raided the premises on Friday night, seized raw meat and a pressure cooker with cooked meat inside. All the seized items have been sent to a forensic lab, they said.

The main accused have been identified as Afaaq alias Raju and Mohammad, both residents of Khalsa Mohalla. Apart from them, a meat supplier from Mathura Colony has also been taken into custody, said police.

Kotwali station house officer Jaspreet Singh Kahlon said further investigation was underway.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Three held for selling beef at rented house in Patiala
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On