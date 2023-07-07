Punjab: Three members of family found murdered in Ludhiana

Three members of a family, including two women, were found murdered at their house in the New Janakpuri area of the thickly populated Salem Tabri in Ludhiana on Friday morning. Neighbours gather around the house where three members of a family were found murdered in Salem Tabri area of Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Police said the victims, Chaman Lal, 70, his wife Bachan Kaur, 67, and mother Surjit Kaur, 90, were hacked to death with sharp-edged weapons.

The crime was detected after the family’s milkman alerted neighbours when no one opened the door despite persistent knocking. The neighbours scaled the wall and entered the house to find the three bodies in a room. They immediately informed the police.

The milkman said that the family had not opened the door on Thursday either. It is suspected that the they were murdered on Wednesday night.

Ludhiana joint commissioner of police Saumya Mishra said that robbery is suspected to be the motive as the house was ransacked, but the police are exploring all aspects.

Police carrying out investigation at the house of the murder victims in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The police suspect the role of an acquaintance in committing the crime.

All four sons of Chaman Lal are settled abroad, while he himself had also worked in Dubai. It is learnt that the family owns properties in town and rent from them was the main source of income.

This is the second triple murder in Ludhiana in the past one-and-a-half months. On May 21, a retired assistant sub inspector of police, his wife and son were found murdered at Nurpur Bet in Ladhowal. A drug addict was later arrested for the crime. He confessed to killing the three after robbing the house.

