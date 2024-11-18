Punjab: Three of a family die as car hits into overloaded truck

Three of a family died, two suffered serious injuries in a fatal road accident near Lamma Pind village on Amritsar-Ludhiana national highway. ‘Preliminary investigations reveal that seven people were on their way to Ludhiana in their vehicle when they hit a truck carrying paddy stock while overtaking it.’ (HT Photo)

The deceased have been identified as Palak Arora (44), Piyush Arora (14) and his aunt Jyoti Bala (55), all residents of Amritsar.

SHO Division number 8 police station Gurmukh Singh Deol said the incident happened around 3.30pm when the family was travelling to Ludhiana to meet their relatives in their Maruti Ertiga (PB 29P 5018).

“Preliminary investigations reveal that seven people were on their way to Ludhiana in their vehicle when they hit a truck carrying paddy stock while overtaking it. The vehicle flipped over multiple times before hitting an iron pole on the roadside. The impact of the collision could be gauged from the fact that even the truck, which was overloaded lost control and overturned on the road,” SHO said.

He added that the crash left the car completely mangled and police had to use cutters and cranes to retrieve the victims’ bodies. “It took one and half hours to retrieve the dead bodies of the victims from the vehicle. They succumbed to their injuries on the spot,” police said.

Two of the injured persons including a woman and a minor boy suffered serious injuries and are presently under medical observation, while two other occupants were safe.

Meanwhile, the driver of the truck managed to flee from the spot.

“We are identifying the truck driver against whom the case has been registered under sections of 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving) and 125-A (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.