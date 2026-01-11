Punjab to be developed as defence manufacturing hub: Aman Arora

The Punjab government on Saturday organised a Defence Skills Conclave to align the state’s capabilities with national defence requirements and to develop the state as a major hub for defence manufacturing. Employment generation, skill development and training minister Aman Arora

Addressing the conclave, employment generation, skill development and training minister Aman Arora said Punjab has played a historic role in India’s defence and continues to contribute significantly to the armed forces.

The conclave saw participation of defence secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Punjab chief secretary KAP Sinha, principal secretary employment generation, skill development & training Alaknanda Dayal and senior policymakers, industry titans from leading defence PSUs and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), heads of premier academic institutions, and skilling experts. The aim was to design a cohesive, industry-driven skilling ecosystem that meets the evolving technological demands of modern warfare and aerospace.

Arora stated that in today’s era of technological warfare, bravery must be complemented with cutting-edge skills. “This conclave is the Punjab government’s commitment to transform Punjab into a premier hub which not only produces soldiers but also highly skilled technologists and engineers to make the country ‘Atmanirbhar’ in defence manufacturing,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, the state government has signed MoUs with premier organisations, including the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), NASSCOM, Microsoft, IBM, and 1M1B (1 Million for 1 Billion). These collaborations are designed to enhance the employability and technological adeptness of Punjab’s youth for high-value roles in defence and aerospace.