Punjab to introduce QR-code mechanism for liquor supply

The Punjab government will soon come up with a quick response (QR) code-based track and trace mechanism for liquor supply to prevent the smuggling and sale of spurious liquor in the border state.

The decision was taken on Tuesday at the executive committee meeting of the Punjab Infrastructure Development Board (PIDB), chaired by chief secretary Vini Mahajan, to review infrastructure projects.

The chief secretary said the QR code-based mechanism has been designed in public private partnership (PPP) mode, which will help in keeping a check on spurious and illicit liquor by real time data monitoring and verification of production and supply.

It was also decided at the meeting to set up a technical support unit (TSU) for faecal sludge and septage management (FSSM) implementation in the rural areas of Punjab.

The PIDB committee approved raising a loan of ₹300 crore to accelerate urban development in the state.

Mahajan reviewed the progress of work on Sangrur Kothi, Durbar Hall and Gol Kothi in Kapurthala, Ran Baas, and Qila Mubarak in Patiala. She also took up the operation and maintenance of Circuit House in Amritsar on PPP mode.

The executive committee approved projects of commercial complex-cum-convention centres in Mohali and Amritsar over an area of 6 acres and 8.26 acres, respectively, with revised parameters to attract investment.

The progress of eco-tourism around Ranjit Sagar lake was also reviewed, the bidding for which is under process.

It was decided to take up three new projects – the old PWD headquarters building on Mall Road in Patiala as heritage hotel on PPP mode; multi-level car parking and office space in Ludhiana; and multi-level parking with commercial development space in Patiala on PPP mode.