Punjab to start paddy procurement from Oct 1

Punjab government on Wednesday ordered to start procurement from October 1, 2021, with instructions to lift the procured crop within 48 hours.

Giving details, food & civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu said the state had decided to start procurement from October 1, 2021. The minister said the Punjab government was committed to lift every single grain of the farmers’ produce.

Ashu said that as many as 2,606 places had been notified as procurement centres across the state. Of the total, 1,806 were government mandis while 800 were public places and premises of mills.

Ashu said the central government had announced the MSP of 1960 for A-grade paddy.

He added that all authorities concerned have been directed to strictly follow Covid-safety protocols and ensure availability of soap, water and santisers at the procurement centres.

RBI sanctions ₹35,712.73 cr cash credit limit for Punjab

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has sanctioned cash credit limit (CCL) of ₹35,712.73 crore, up to end October 2021, for procurement of paddy during Kharif marketing season (KMS) 2021-22 and extension of the time limit for liquidation of food credit account pertaining to Rabi marketing season (RMS) up to end July 2022.

Notably, the RBI has sanctioned CCL of Rs.35,713 crore for paddy procurement against Rs.42,013 crore demanded by the state government and the remaining amount of ₹6,300 crore will be released in November 2021 for purchasing paddy during that month.

The Punjab chief minister thanked the Union food secretary for his personal intervention to ensure timely issuance of CCL to the state.