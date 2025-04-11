Punjab: Toilet inauguration at Barnala school sparks row

A recent inauguration of a toilet at a government school in Ghunas village, under Bhadaur constituency in Barnala, has sparked a row with locals, opposition leaders terming it a publicity stunt. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Labh Singh Ugoke was the chief guest at the April 9 event that was promoted as part of the state’s ‘Sikhya Kranti’ campaign.. (HT Photo)

The plaque also mentions that the work on the washroom has been completed.

The pictures of the plaque went viral on social media with users trolling the MLA and the AAP government terming it hollow propaganda.

Locals argue that the inaugurated toilets and the school’s boundary wall were constructed during the previous government’s tenure, and accuse the current regime of rebranding old projects for political mileage.

“If the government had upgraded the school to Class 10 or 12, that could’ve been called an education revolution but inaugurating old toilets is nothing more than drama,” locals said.

Shiromani Akali Dal’s Bhadaur in charge Satnam Singh Rahi said: “This school was built during the Akali Dal’s tenure, and yet, we never laid foundation stones for toilets. The AAP government is now laying stones for projects already completed and presenting them as new achievements. This is the first time in 70 years that foundation stones are being laid for toilet repairs.”

Taking a dig at AAP leadership, Rahi said, “Leaders like Manish Sisodia, who is out on bail in a liquor scam and lost in Delhi elections, are now inaugurating schools in Punjab.”

Ugoke said he is baffled by the criticism.

“I don’t understand why this is being trolled, as if building toilets isn’t important. In addition to toilets, several other developments were carried out—plaques for those are also in place. We constructed a smart classroom and developed a playground. It’s my responsibility to showcase the commendable work our government has done.”