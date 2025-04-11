Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: Toilet inauguration at Barnala school sparks row

ByMuskan, Barnala
Apr 11, 2025 10:04 AM IST

The pictures of the plaque went viral on social media with users trolling the MLA and the AAP government terming it hollow propaganda

A recent inauguration of a toilet at a government school in Ghunas village, under Bhadaur constituency in Barnala, has sparked a row with locals, opposition leaders terming it a publicity stunt.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Labh Singh Ugoke was the chief guest at the April 9 event that was promoted as part of the state’s ‘Sikhya Kranti’ campaign.. (HT Photo)
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Labh Singh Ugoke was the chief guest at the April 9 event that was promoted as part of the state’s ‘Sikhya Kranti’ campaign.. (HT Photo)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Labh Singh Ugoke was the chief guest at the April 9 event that was promoted as part of the state’s ‘Sikhya Kranti’ campaign.

The plaque also mentions that the work on the washroom has been completed.

The pictures of the plaque went viral on social media with users trolling the MLA and the AAP government terming it hollow propaganda.

Locals argue that the inaugurated toilets and the school’s boundary wall were constructed during the previous government’s tenure, and accuse the current regime of rebranding old projects for political mileage.

“If the government had upgraded the school to Class 10 or 12, that could’ve been called an education revolution but inaugurating old toilets is nothing more than drama,” locals said.

Shiromani Akali Dal’s Bhadaur in charge Satnam Singh Rahi said: “This school was built during the Akali Dal’s tenure, and yet, we never laid foundation stones for toilets. The AAP government is now laying stones for projects already completed and presenting them as new achievements. This is the first time in 70 years that foundation stones are being laid for toilet repairs.”

Taking a dig at AAP leadership, Rahi said, “Leaders like Manish Sisodia, who is out on bail in a liquor scam and lost in Delhi elections, are now inaugurating schools in Punjab.”

Ugoke said he is baffled by the criticism.

“I don’t understand why this is being trolled, as if building toilets isn’t important. In addition to toilets, several other developments were carried out—plaques for those are also in place. We constructed a smart classroom and developed a playground. It’s my responsibility to showcase the commendable work our government has done.”

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Toilet inauguration at Barnala school sparks row
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On