Punjab: Tractor driver dies after being dragged for km by truck in Garhshankar

A tractor driver, Sukhdev Singh of Bhangal village, died after being hit by a sand-laden tipper on the Nangal-Garhshankar road on Saturday.

Eye-witnesses said the tipper hit the tractor from behind and dragged it for more than a kilometre. They chased the tipper but the driver managed to flee, the witnesses said.

The tractor driver died on the spot and his body was badly mutilated, the locals said, alleging tippers carrying mining minerals often caused accidents in the area.

They staged a dharna on the road, accusing the police of shielding the accused.

Garhshankar station house officer Harprem Singh said that the police had impounded the tipper and registered a case under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC against its driver, who is yet to be arrested.

