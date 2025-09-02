Search
Tue, Sept 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

Punjab: Tractor-trolleys turned into shelters

ByPress Trust of India, Hoshiarpur
Published on: Sept 02, 2025 03:26 am IST

Manjit Singh, 54, Rara village said floodwaters not only destroyed his farmland but also left his house submerged under three feet of water.

Forced out of their homes due to flooding, many families in Hoshiarpur have turned tractor-trolleys into makeshift shelters, lined up along the Sri Hargobindpur road as they face heavy rains and the threat of their homes being washed away.

Representational image
Representational image

Manjit Singh, 54, Rara village said floodwaters not only destroyed his farmland but also left his house submerged under three feet of water. Camping with his family under tarpaulin sheets on tractor-trolleys parked near the Rara bridge, he said, “We managed to bring some clothes, two bags of wheat and a few essentials. Our cattle are also tied here with us.”

Expressing his fear of his mud house collapsing as water surrounds it from all sides, he said a nearby house has already caved in.

Similar distressing stories are unfolding in other locations as well, as about 40 to 45 families from Rara, Gandhowal and Fatta Kulla villages have also pitched themselves along the same road with nearly 250 cattle.

Most families chose to stay near their villages instead of moving to relief camps set up by the district administration to care for their homes and livestock.

In Kolian village, daily wager Gopal Masih (35) said his two-room ‘kutcha’ house was damaged, with one room having already collapsed and the other at risk.

Sarpanch’s husband David Masih noted that around 20 to 25 people have sought shelter at their home.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Tractor-trolleys turned into shelters
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On