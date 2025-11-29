Punjab trade, tax bodies warn of statewide stir over pending VAT, GST refunds

The Punjab Tax Bar Association, the District Taxation Bar Associations (Sales Tax) and several trade organisations have warned the Punjab Government of a state-wide agitation if pending VAT and GST refunds are not cleared within 10 days. Anil Sarin, state president of the Punjab Tax Bar Association, said that the prolonged withholding of refunds has severely affected taxpayers, particularly small and medium enterprises, causing working capital shortages and disrupting day-to-day business operations.

At a joint press conference, representatives from multiple trade and industrial bodies said that several refund applications have been pending for months despite repeated submissions to authorities.

The associations emphasised that VAT and GST refunds are a statutory right, not a government concession, and said delays erode trust between the business community and the administration. They urged the chief minister, the finance minister, and the financial commissioner (taxation) to immediately clear all pending refunds. They also demanded accountability for officials responsible for undue delays. They warned that coordinated protests would begin at all district headquarters if the issue is not resolved within the stipulated 10 days. Memorandums would be submitted to the state taxation department seeking written timelines for disbursal and safeguards for future refund processes, they said.