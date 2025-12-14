Punjab: Businessman hacked to death in SBS Nagar

A 65-year-old trader was hacked to death by unidentified assailants in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar on Friday night. The deceased, Ravinder Sobti, was the vice-president of the Nawashahar Veopar Mandal (HT Photo)

Driving his car to Balachaur, 25 km away from the city, the assailants also tried to burn the victim’s car with his body inside, said police.

The deceased, Ravinder Sobti, owned a famous grocery store in the town and was the vice-president of the Nawashahar Veopar Mandal.

He had gone missing on Friday afternoon, following which his family alerted the police.

Investigators promptly launched a search operation to trace his movement through technical techniques.

On Saturday morning, they found Sobti’s mutilated body in his car in a secluded area in Balachaur. Police said the body bore multiple injuries inflicted by sharp-edged weapons.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Tushar Gupta said they had narrowed down some suspects and detained two people for questioning.

He added that efforts were underway to arrest the assailants, which will help determine the motive behind the gruesome killing.

A case under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered. The victim is survived by his wife and two children.