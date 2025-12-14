Search
Sun, Dec 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

Punjab: Businessman hacked to death in SBS Nagar

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Published on: Dec 14, 2025 07:00 am IST

Driving his car to Balachaur, 25 km away from the city, the assailants also tried to burn the victim’s car with his body inside, said police

A 65-year-old trader was hacked to death by unidentified assailants in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar on Friday night.

The deceased, Ravinder Sobti, was the vice-president of the Nawashahar Veopar Mandal (HT Photo)
The deceased, Ravinder Sobti, was the vice-president of the Nawashahar Veopar Mandal (HT Photo)

Driving his car to Balachaur, 25 km away from the city, the assailants also tried to burn the victim’s car with his body inside, said police.

The deceased, Ravinder Sobti, owned a famous grocery store in the town and was the vice-president of the Nawashahar Veopar Mandal.

He had gone missing on Friday afternoon, following which his family alerted the police.

Investigators promptly launched a search operation to trace his movement through technical techniques.

On Saturday morning, they found Sobti’s mutilated body in his car in a secluded area in Balachaur. Police said the body bore multiple injuries inflicted by sharp-edged weapons.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Tushar Gupta said they had narrowed down some suspects and detained two people for questioning.

He added that efforts were underway to arrest the assailants, which will help determine the motive behind the gruesome killing.

A case under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered. The victim is survived by his wife and two children.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Businessman hacked to death in SBS Nagar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

A 65-year-old trader, Ravinder Sobti, was brutally murdered by unidentified assailants in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar on Friday night, with his body found in his car in Balachaur. Police reported multiple sharp weapon injuries and are questioning suspects while investigating the motive. Sobti, vice-president of the Nawashahar Veopar Mandal, was reported missing earlier that day.