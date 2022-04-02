Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab transport department fixes speed limit for vehicles in school zones
chandigarh news

Punjab transport department fixes speed limit for vehicles in school zones

Transport department, Punjab, on Friday issued a notification fixing vehicular speed in the school zones to 25 km per hour. The School zone comprises 100-m on both sides of a school’s main gate
The transport department, Punjab, on Friday issued a notification fixing vehicular speed in the school zones to 25 km per hour. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
The transport department, Punjab, on Friday issued a notification fixing vehicular speed in the school zones to 25 km per hour. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Apr 02, 2022 03:07 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The transport department, Punjab, on Friday issued a notification fixing vehicular speed in the school zones to 25 km per hour. The School zone comprises 100-m on both sides of a school’s main gate. Vehicles included in the list are buses, trucks, cars, and also two and three-wheelers. Harpreet Singh, president of Avoid Accident, an NGO, said he took up the matter with the state department as the Union government had already notified the speed limit five years ago.

Other short story

331 Covid victims’ kin get 50,000 ex gratia

Jalandhar The Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district administration on Friday said 331 families of Covid-19 victims in the district were given 50,000 as ex gratia in Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar. Chairing a meeting of the district disaster management committee (DDMC), the deputy commissioner said financial assistance was provided to the families of 331 Covid-19 victims. He said the state government had announced to give 50,000 as ex-gratia to each of the families of people who died due to Covid-19.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Image used only for representation.

    No fines for not wearing masks: State govt order

    The Delhi health department on Friday issued an order doing away with the need to levy fines on people for not wearing masks in public places, a day after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority agreed to lift the rule in the wake of a significant improvement in the Covid-19 situation.

  • The ED initiated investigation against Punjab ex-SSP Surjit Singh Grewal in a money laundering case by registering an enforcement case information report in August 2019 on the basis of an FIR registered by the Vigilance Bureau, Punjab, against him for incurring excess expenditure above his known lawful sources of income. (HT File Photo)

    Money laundering case: ED attaches assets worth 4 crore of Punjab ex-SSP

    The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached immovable or movable assets worth 4.07 crore of former senior superintendent of police of the Punjab Police, Surjit Singh Grewal under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, on Thursday. Grewal was posted as SSP (vigilance) at Jalandhar and Ferozepur ranges. An FIR was registered on December 21, 2017, in which Grewal was accused of indulging in corruption and misusing office during his service.

  • Inspector Gurcharan Singh, SHO, Lehra police station, said Pawan Kumar, a resident of Sunam, along with his wife Rimpi Rani and son Divanshu (4), were going to Haryana to meet their relatives. A truck hit their bike on the Lehra-Sunam road, Sangrur, killing Rimpi and her son on the spot. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

    Woman, 4-year-old son killed as truck hits bike in Sangrur

    Inspector Gurcharan Singh, SHO, Lehra police station, said a resident of Sunam, Pawan Kumar, along with Pawan's wife Rimpi Rani and son Divanshu (4), were going to Haryana to meet their relatives. A truck hit their motorcycle near the Baba Hira Singh Bhattal Institute of Engineering and Technology. Rimpi and her son died on the spot while Pawan also received injuries. Pawan is currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

  • The accused ASI posted as in-charge of the Economic Offence Wing, Dhuri, has been identified as Sanjiv Kumar and he had demanded the bribe to remove a Section of the IPC from an FIR registered against the complainant. (Reuters File Photo/ Representational image)

    ASI held for taking 10,000 bribe in Dhuri

    A team of the vigilance bureau has arrested an assistant sub-inspector posted as in charge of the Economic Offence Wing (EOW), Dhuri, for demanding a bribe of 10,000 from an accused. The complainant, Sandeep Singh has been identified as Sanjiv Kumar and he had demanded the money to remove a section of the IPC from an FIR registered against the complainant. A team of the vigilance bureau arrested him and registered a case against him.

  • The Nayagaon MC will spend <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore on a new sewerage system, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.5 crore on road repair works and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 crore on solid waste management. (HT File Photo)

    Nayagaon MC approves 14.88-crore budget for 2022-23

    With an eye on development, the Nayagaon municipal council approved a budget of 14.88 crore for fiscal 2022-23 during a special budget meeting on Thursday evening. MC president Balwinder Kaur said the income target was set at 14.88 crore, while the estimated expenditure is around 13.11 crore, making it a 1.77 crore-surplus budget. Nayagaon, which falls under the Kharar assembly constituency, is represented by AAP MLA Anmol Gagan Mann.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out