Punjab transport department fixes speed limit for vehicles in school zones
The transport department, Punjab, on Friday issued a notification fixing vehicular speed in the school zones to 25 km per hour. The School zone comprises 100-m on both sides of a school’s main gate. Vehicles included in the list are buses, trucks, cars, and also two and three-wheelers. Harpreet Singh, president of Avoid Accident, an NGO, said he took up the matter with the state department as the Union government had already notified the speed limit five years ago.
331 Covid victims’ kin get ₹50,000 ex gratia
No fines for not wearing masks: State govt order
The Delhi health department on Friday issued an order doing away with the need to levy fines on people for not wearing masks in public places, a day after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority agreed to lift the rule in the wake of a significant improvement in the Covid-19 situation.
Money laundering case: ED attaches assets worth ₹4 crore of Punjab ex-SSP
The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached immovable or movable assets worth ₹4.07 crore of former senior superintendent of police of the Punjab Police, Surjit Singh Grewal under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, on Thursday. Grewal was posted as SSP (vigilance) at Jalandhar and Ferozepur ranges. An FIR was registered on December 21, 2017, in which Grewal was accused of indulging in corruption and misusing office during his service.
Woman, 4-year-old son killed as truck hits bike in Sangrur
Inspector Gurcharan Singh, SHO, Lehra police station, said a resident of Sunam, Pawan Kumar, along with Pawan's wife Rimpi Rani and son Divanshu (4), were going to Haryana to meet their relatives. A truck hit their motorcycle near the Baba Hira Singh Bhattal Institute of Engineering and Technology. Rimpi and her son died on the spot while Pawan also received injuries. Pawan is currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.
ASI held for taking ₹10,000 bribe in Dhuri
A team of the vigilance bureau has arrested an assistant sub-inspector posted as in charge of the Economic Offence Wing (EOW), Dhuri, for demanding a bribe of ₹10,000 from an accused. The complainant, Sandeep Singh has been identified as Sanjiv Kumar and he had demanded the money to remove a section of the IPC from an FIR registered against the complainant. A team of the vigilance bureau arrested him and registered a case against him.
Nayagaon MC approves ₹14.88-crore budget for 2022-23
With an eye on development, the Nayagaon municipal council approved a budget of ₹14.88 crore for fiscal 2022-23 during a special budget meeting on Thursday evening. MC president Balwinder Kaur said the income target was set at ₹14.88 crore, while the estimated expenditure is around ₹13.11 crore, making it a ₹1.77 crore-surplus budget. Nayagaon, which falls under the Kharar assembly constituency, is represented by AAP MLA Anmol Gagan Mann.
