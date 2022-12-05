Punjab: Two arrested for sacrilege at gurdwara in Jalandhar district

Two men were arrested for committing sacrilege at the gurdwara in Mansurpur village of Phillaur sub division in Jalandhar district on Sunday night.

Police said the two broke into the gurdwara premises to steal money from the golak (collection box) and spat tobacco near the Sikh holy book, Guru Granth Sahib.

A case was registered at the Goraya police station. “Investigation is on and the situation is under control,” a Jalandhar Rural police official said.

The police are yet to share the identities of the two men.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal condemned the sacrilege at Gurdwara Singh Sabha in Mansurpur. He urged chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav to take immediate and stringent action against the culprits.

Bholath Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira shared a video of the incident on Twitter and said that he was pained by the sacrilege. He also urged Mann to take immediate action against the culprits.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa called the situation “worrisome” and slammed the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state for “deliberately giving signals to anti-social elements to indulge in communal acts and destroy peace”.