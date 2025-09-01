Punjab: Two BKI operatives held with grenade, pistol in Pathankot

Punjab Police on Sunday busted a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI)-backed terror module with the arrest of two operatives, officials said. DGP Yadav said preliminary investigations have revealed that the arrested accused persons were working on the directions of their foreign-based handlers, who are backed by Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

In an intelligence-led operation involving counter-intelligence wings of Pathankot and Ludhiana, along with the state special operations cell (SSOC), Amritsar arrested two operatives with a hand grenade and a pistol.

“Those arrested have been identified as Sarwan Kumar, a resident of Malhian village in Gurdaspur, and Balwinder Singh, a resident of Jakkriya in Gurdaspur. During the search, police teams have recovered one Arges hand grenade and one .30-bore Star Mark pistol along with three live cartridges from their possession,” Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav said.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigations have revealed that the arrested accused persons were working on the directions of their foreign-based handlers, who are backed by Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

“Arrested accused were introduced to these handlers by an intermediary. A case under the relevant sections of law has been registered. Efforts are being made to trace and apprehend the other members associated with this network,” the DGP said.

The development comes less than a week after the CI wing, Pathankot, had averted a target killing by busting a module of the same network with the arrest of four members, including two juveniles, and recovered two .30 bore star mark pistols from their possession.

Sharing details, AIG CI-Pathankot Sukhminder Singh Mann said that the accused were tasked to conduct a recce of various security establishments and to execute the assignment, they were provided with explosives and funds. “The accused were communicating with their handlers using encrypted apps and virtual phone numbers,” he added.

“Further investigations are being conducted to unearth this BKI-backed network and investigate previous crimes committed by the arrested persons. In this regard, a case under Section 25 of the Arms Act, Section 61 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act has been registered at Police Station, SSOC-Amritsar”, he added.