Punjab two-day assembly session begins with tributes to former PM Manmohan Singh

The two-day special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha began on Monday reading out obituaries for prominent personalities including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away in December last year. The two-day session of the Punjab assembly began in Chandigarh on Monday with obituary references. (HT)

Other prominent persons for whom the obituaries were read out include Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Ludhiana Gurpreet Singh Bassi, former minister and Rajya Sabha member Dharam Pal Sabharwal, former minister Ajaib Singh Mukhmailpur, former Rajya Sabha member and ex-president of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) HS Hanspal and former MLAs Joginder Pal Jain, Sukhwinder Singh Buttar and Bhag Singh.

Also Read | AAP minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal on row over ‘non-existent dept’: ‘Punjab important, not…’

Artist Jarnail Singh and three freedom fighters, who were paid condolences at the start of house proceedings, include Kikar Singh, Kehar Singh and Karnail Singh.

Also Read | ‘32 AAP MLAs…’: Does Punjab Congress leader’s claim spell trouble for CM Bhagwant Mann govt?

Leader of Opposition and Qadian Congress MLA Partap Singh Bajwa urged Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan to pass a resolution, recommending the highest civilian award of Bharat Ratna to Manmohan Singh.