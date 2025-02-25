Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab two-day assembly session begins with tributes to former PM Manmohan Singh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 25, 2025 03:23 AM IST

Artist Jarnail Singh and three freedom fighters, who were paid condolences at the start of house proceedings, include Kikar Singh, Kehar Singh and Karnail Singh

The two-day special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha began on Monday reading out obituaries for prominent personalities including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away in December last year.

The two-day session of the Punjab assembly began in Chandigarh on Monday with obituary references. (HT)
The two-day session of the Punjab assembly began in Chandigarh on Monday with obituary references. (HT)

Other prominent persons for whom the obituaries were read out include Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Ludhiana Gurpreet Singh Bassi, former minister and Rajya Sabha member Dharam Pal Sabharwal, former minister Ajaib Singh Mukhmailpur, former Rajya Sabha member and ex-president of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) HS Hanspal and former MLAs Joginder Pal Jain, Sukhwinder Singh Buttar and Bhag Singh.

Also Read | AAP minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal on row over ‘non-existent dept’: ‘Punjab important, not…’

Artist Jarnail Singh and three freedom fighters, who were paid condolences at the start of house proceedings, include Kikar Singh, Kehar Singh and Karnail Singh.

Also Read | ‘32 AAP MLAs…’: Does Punjab Congress leader’s claim spell trouble for CM Bhagwant Mann govt?

Leader of Opposition and Qadian Congress MLA Partap Singh Bajwa urged Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan to pass a resolution, recommending the highest civilian award of Bharat Ratna to Manmohan Singh.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On