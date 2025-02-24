‘32 AAP MLAs…’: Does Punjab Congress leader’s claim spell trouble for CM Bhagwant Mann govt?

Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday claimed that “32 AAP MLAs were in contact with him” about switching sides, news agency PTI reported. In response, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s state unit president, Aman Arora, alleged that Bajwa had made an “advance booking” to join the BJP. AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. (File)(Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times)

Speaking to reporters outside the Punjab Assembly, Bajwa also accused chief minister Bhagwant Mann of being in touch with the BJP. "When (Arvind) Kejriwal decides to remove him, he (Mann) will pack his bags and join them (BJP)," he claimed.

Partap Singh Bajwa added that he has never made a false statement in his 45 years of politics. “We had earlier said the Congress does not have any intention to topple this (AAP) government,” he reiterated.

“I am saying this again, 32 MLAs are in touch with me. Not only MLAs, but even ministers are in touch with me. Aman Arora is also aware of this matter,” the Congress leader said.

According to Partap Singh Bajwa, AAP MLAs are worried about their future. “They all know that this is their last term. They are looking for new parties to get tickets. I am in touch with them (32 MLAs). We will see who is to be brought in, who is likely to win the polls and who is not. It will happen at an appropriate time,” he said.

Criticising Mann, Bajwa, who represents Qadian, pointed out that the chief minister was "absent" from the House on the first day of the two-day Punjab Assembly session that began on Monday.

AAP's Arora claims ‘Bajwa Ji is joining BJP’

Taking to X, cabinet minister Aman Arora criticised Bajwa’s claims and alleged that the Congress leader himself was preparing to join the BJP. "Bajwa Ji's joining the BJP is almost certain. He has already made his advance booking with the BJP," Arora said.

Arora also questioned Bajwa’s recent activities, suggesting that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should ask him about his visit to Bengaluru and which senior BJP leaders he met there.

Later, in a statement, Arora reiterated his allegations, claiming that Bajwa's switch to the BJP was imminent. The AAP leader accused him of betraying the people's mandate and prioritising personal ambitions over public service.

“Partap Bajwa has already secured his advance booking with the BJP. I urge Rahul Gandhi to question Bajwa what was he doing in Bengaluru recently and which senior BJP leaders he met there?” Arora asked.

He further alleged that Bajwa’s actions were scripted by the BJP, just like his brother, who had already joined the party. Slamming Bajwa’s statements about the AAP government, Arora dismissed them as “baseless rumours” and claimed that the Congress leader was unaware of his own MLAs' moves.

"Bajwa is spreading rumours and indulging in frivolous statements that hold no merit. The Congress leader doesn't even know the whereabouts of his own MLAs. He lost Sandeep Jakhar to the BJP and yet he talks about destabilising our government. His claims are laughable and lack any factual basis," Arora said.

He said that the AAP government in Punjab has 94 MLAs, and even if Bajwa's imaginary tally of 32 MLAs were subtracted, they would still have 62 legislators—a comfortable majority.

“On the other hand, Bajwa's Congress has just 15 MLAs. If you add another 32 to his count, they still wouldn't be able to form a government. This shows the level of desperation and delusion he is operating under,” Arora added.

He advised Bajwa to focus on managing his own party, which he claimed was facing internal turmoil.

"Our government is committed to serving the people of Punjab and will continue to deliver on its promises. We are here for the long haul and will return with an even stronger mandate in 2027. The people of Punjab recognise our good governance," he added.

(With PTI inputs)