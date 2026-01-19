Punjab: Two held after encounter in Adampur murder case

Jalandhar : Two days after a 26-year-old man was shot dead at point-blank range in Jalandhar’s Adampur, police have nabbed two wanted criminals following a brief encounter in Daroli Kalan village on Sunday morning. A view of a bike lying on the ground following an encounter between police and a murder accused, in Jalandhar on Sunday. (Jalandhar Police)

The arrested accused have been identified as Chandar Shekhar of Hoshiarpur and Jaspal Singh, alias Jassa, of Daroli Kalan village. Both the accused suffered bullet injuries in their legs during police operation and are presently admitted to a local hospital.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harvinder Singh Virk said several teams were constituted to arrest the accused, who were on the run after killing Kesar Singh Dhami (26) outside a private university in Adampur on January 16.

“After committing the crime, the accused dumped their arms and ammunition in a secluded place at Daroli Kalan village. Acting on the tip-off that the accused had come to retrieve arms, the police cordoned off the area,” he said.

On seeing the police, the accused opened fire and one of the gunshots hit an official vehicle of the police party, the SSP added. “Police teams opened a retaliatory fire and nabbed two accused after they suffered bullet injuries,” he said.

He added in the preliminary investigation, the murder of Kesar Dhami is a fallout of old enmity between the victim and the accused.

A case under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered, the SSP said.