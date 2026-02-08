Punjab: Two held with 11 kg heroin in Gurdaspur

The Gurdaspur Police have busted two organised narcotics networks with the arrest of two operatives and the recovery of 11 kg of heroin and ₹5.75 lakh in drug money, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Saturday. Police teams also impounded a white Honda City car and a Hyundai Verna car that were being used to smuggle narcotics (HT Photo)

The arrested accused have been identified as Mohammad Wasim, a resident of Qasimpur in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, and Harshdeep Singh alias Harsh, a resident of Amritsar. Police teams also impounded a white Honda City car and a Hyundai Verna car that were being used to smuggle narcotics.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigations revealed that the arrested accused were indirectly in contact with Pakistan-based handlers through their associates in India. He said further investigations were underway to trace both forward and backward linkages of the drug networks.

Sharing operational details of the first case, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Gurdaspur, Aditya said that in an intelligence-led operation, accused Harshdeep alias Harsh was arrested near Chitti village in Gurdaspur district while he was on his way to deliver a heroin consignment in his Hyundai Verna car. Police recovered 8 kg of heroin and ₹3.5 lakh in drug money from his possession.

In another operation, the SSP said, accused Wasim was arrested at a naka near the Paniyar sugar mill in Dinanagar. A search of his Honda City car led to the recovery of six packets of heroin weighing 3 kg and ₹2.25 lakh in drug money.

The SSP said further investigations were ongoing and more arrests were likely in the coming days.

In this connection, two separate cases have been registered – FIR No 32 dated February 7, under Sections 21(c) and 27A of the NDPS Act at Dinanagar police station, and FIR No 11 dated February 7, under Sections 21(c) and 27A of the NDPS Act at Dorangla police station.