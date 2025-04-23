Punjab: Two RTOs among three booked by vigilance on graft charges

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has arrested the SBS Nagar assistant transport officer and booked two regional transport officers (RTOs), including a PCS officer, in the Prevention of Corruption Act cases filed by the probe agency following state-wide raids conducted at the regional transport authority (RTA) offices on April 7 this month. The action against RTOs came after the nod from the chief secretary KAP Sinha. (HT File)

On April 7, in a sweeping crackdown, the vigilance bureau conducted raids at RTA offices and driving test centres across the state, leading to the arrest of 24 individuals allegedly involved in bribery and malpractice. A total of 16 FIRs were registered, and authorities confiscated ₹40,900 from middlemen who were extorting money from citizens seeking driving licenses and other services.

The action against RTOs came after the nod from the chief secretary KAP Sinha, who has given permission to act against the officials under Section 17 (A) following a request by the vigilance bureau.

Ramandeep Singh Dhillon, assistant transport officer, SBS Nagar, has been arrested, while Pardeep Singh Dhillon, RTO-Mohali and Ravinder Kumar Bansal, RTO-SBS Nagar, are on the run. Bansal is a 2023-bacth PCS officer.

Confirming the development, a VB spokesman said that the probe agency apprised the chief secretary about the corruption detected during raids conducted by the VB in April. “We have got the nod to act against the officials, against whom the evidence has come on record. Names of more RTOs and other officers are also under scanner,” the VB spokesperson said.

During raids at the start of this month, VB had arrested several private agents besides taking action against several RTA employees.

“The investigations of these cases are being conducted professionally and VB will unearth complete modus operandi, look for any further accomplices including officials/officers of RTA office to weed out corruption and malpractices”, the spokesperson said adding that more arrests are in offing.