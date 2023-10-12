Punjab: Two smugglers held with 12kg of heroin in Ferozepur
Acting on a tip-off, a Ferozepur counter-intelligence team put up a checkpoint near Fort Chowk on Ferozepur-Fazilka road and recovered the contraband after intercepting a sedan on Wednesday evening
Two persons were arrested after 12kg of heroin was recovered from them in Ferozepur, police said on Thursday.
Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav posted on X: “Big blow to trans-border narcotic network: In an intelligence-led operation, CI (counter intelligence) Ferozepur has apprehended 2 persons and recovered 12 kg heroin. FIR under NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act is registered and Investigations on-going to establish backward and forward linkages.”
Lakhbir Singh, assistant inspector general, said that following a tip-off, a team of the CI put up a checkpoint near Fort Chowk on the Ferozepur-Fazilka road and intercepted a sedan (PB-18-M-8998) on Wednesday evening. During search, a consignment of 12-kg heroin was recovered from the duo which they fetched from a border area under Mamdot police station of Ferozepur.
The two persons arrested were identified as Darshan Singh and Kulwant Singh of Chabbal village of Tarn Taran district. “The consignment was reportedly smuggled through a drone,” Lakhbir Singh said.
This year, the Ferozepur CI has seized about 160-kg heroin, including a major a seizure of 77kg along with apprehending two Pakistan-based smugglers with arms.