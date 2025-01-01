Menu Explore
Punjab: Uninvited guests at wedding in Jalandhar run over man after clash

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Jan 01, 2025 05:00 AM IST

The police have identified some of the accused and 4-5 youths are yet to be identified. All the accused are absconding.

A 42-year-old man was killed on Monday night after confronting a group of youths who attended a marriage function uninvited and caused a commotion. The deceased, identified as Amar, was a resident of Parshotam Nagar.

A case under Section 103 (murder) of the BNS has been registered against the identified and unidentified accused. (HT File)
A case under Section 103 (murder) of the BNS has been registered against the identified and unidentified accused. (HT File)

Police received reports of hooliganism in the area and found that Amar was run over by a vehicle being driven by the accused.

The police have identified some of the accused as Mohan Kumar, Rajvir Singh, Gagandeep Singh, and 4-5 unidentified youths. They are all absconding.

According to the police, the accused entered a nearby wedding uninvited, danced on the DJ floor, and misbehaved with guests. “When Amar objected to their actions, the group assaulted him before running their car over him,” said a police officer.

A case under Section 103 (murder) of the BNS has been registered against the identified and unidentified accused.

Investigations are ongoing to locate and apprehend the culprits, the police said.

