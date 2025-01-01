Punjab: Uninvited guests at wedding in Jalandhar run over man after clash

The police have identified some of the accused and 4-5 youths are yet to be identified. All the accused are absconding.
A 42-year-old man was killed on Monday night after confronting a group of youths who attended a marriage function uninvited and caused a commotion. The deceased, identified as Amar, was a resident of Parshotam Nagar.
Police received reports of hooliganism in the area and found that Amar was run over by a vehicle being driven by the accused.
The police have identified some of the accused as Mohan Kumar, Rajvir Singh, Gagandeep Singh, and 4-5 unidentified youths. They are all absconding.
According to the police, the accused entered a nearby wedding uninvited, danced on the DJ floor, and misbehaved with guests. “When Amar objected to their actions, the group assaulted him before running their car over him,” said a police officer.
A case under Section 103 (murder) of the BNS has been registered against the identified and unidentified accused.
Investigations are ongoing to locate and apprehend the culprits, the police said.