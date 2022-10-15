Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab University Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival kicks off

Punjab University Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival kicks off

Published on Oct 15, 2022

The Punjab University Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival of Ludhiana, Zone-B kicked off at Ramgarhia Girls College on Saturday. As many as 10 colleges under the zone are participating in the five-day fest on the theme of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Punjab University Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival of Ludhiana, Zone-B kicked off at Ramgarhia Girls College on Saturday. As many as 10 colleges under the zone are participating in the five-day fest on the theme of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”.

Over 10 competitions, including creative writing, handwriting, “khiddo” making, and “chhikku” making were held on the first day of the event.

Dr BS Shah was the chief guest for the morning session. Rajinder Pal Kaur Chinna, MLA, Ludhiana, was the chief guest for the afternoon session and S Kulwant Singh Sidhu, MLA, Ludhiana, was the chief guest for the evening session.

Over 300 students from different colleges, including Master Tara Singh College for Women, Guru Nanak Girls College, Ramgarhia Girls College, Government College for Girls, SDP College for Women, took part.

Principal of the college Dr Rajeshwarpal Kaur congratulated the students who obtained positions in the different competitions. The youth fest will conclude on October 19.

