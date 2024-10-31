Menu Explore
Punjab urban devp authority earns 2,060 cr from e-auction of properties

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 31, 2024 07:24 AM IST

The housing and urban development department, Punjab, has earned 2,060 crore from the e-auction of various properties, including group housing, petrol pumps, hotel sites, SCOs, booths, and industrial and residential plots under its jurisdiction. The auctions, which started on October 18, ended on Tuesday evening.

The housing and urban development department, Punjab, has earned 2,060 crore from the e-auction of various properties. (HT File)

Housing and urban development minister Hardeep Singh Mundia said that the credit for the success of e-auction goes to the transparent and investment-friendly policies of the state government, led by chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

He said that two months ago, 3,000 crore was earned through a similar auction, and with the latest bidding, the amount had climbed to 5,000 crore.

Congratulating the successful bidders, the minister said the possession of properties will be handed over as per the schedule. The auctioned sites are located in Mohali, Amritsar, Patiala, Ludhiana, Bathinda and Sangrur.

Housing society in Mohali goes under hammer for 163.87 cr

Giving the details of the auction, Mundia said that a bid of 31.16 crore was received for a petrol pump site at IT City, Sector 83-A, Mohali. A group housing site in Sector 78 fetched 163.87 crore and a hotel site in the same sector was auctioned for 33.47 crore. Apart from this, four commercial sites in Sector 68, IT City, five industrial plots in Sector 101-A, SCOs, booths and 334 residential plots located in different sectors of Mohali went under the hammer.

The housing and urban development minister said that the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority earned 1,894 crore, Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority 61.75 crore, Bathinda Development Authority 16.08 crore, Patiala Development Authority 59.62 crore, Jalandhar Development Authority 12.25 crore and Amritsar Development Authority earned 16.30 crore.

