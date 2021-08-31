Punjab: Varsity, college teachers to intensify protest

The Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisations (PFUCTO) has decided to intensify protests in the coming days regarding their demand for immediate implementation of the 7th UGC pay scales.

PFUCTO, which is a federation of several teachers’ bodies including Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA), in its meeting on Monday decided to cease work on September 3 by going on a mass casual leave and holding a protest rally in Sector 25, Chandigarh. They have also decided to hold continuous protests from September 5 onwards.

“A fast programme will start on Teachers’ Day at Panjab University. Thereafter, teachers will protest daily for two hours by boycotting classes/holding dharnas, etc. However, in the interest of the students the admission work will not be interrupted,” said PFUCTO in a statement.

The federation is demanding the immediate implementation of the 7th UGC pay scale by the Punjab government and to withdraw the decision of delinking the pay scale of teachers from the UGC pay scale.