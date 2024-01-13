Punjab VB arrestes Ferozepur BDPO for corruption

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Friday arrested Sarabjit Singh, block development and panchayats officer (BDPO), posted at Mamdot block here for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes from sarpanches. It was also recorded during the probe that in lieu of payment for the works done on zero line at Basti Dula Singh village, sarpanch Jaswant Singh has transferred the bribe of ₹ 30,000 and ₹ 5,000 on two occasions through Google Pay to BDPO Sarabjit Singh.

An official spokesperson of the state VB said the accused BDPO has been arrested after finding him guilty of taking bribe after an investigation. He further said sarpanches of several villages such as Kothe Kili Wale village, Muhammad Khan Niajian village, Gatti Mastan village, Chak Amrik Singh Wala village, Gatti Masta and others have deposed before the investigation officer that the said BDPO had taken bribe from them before carrying out the panchayat works and after the completion of the works.

They further alleged that he used to delay the sanctions for village works if bribe money was not given to him.

The said sarpanch further alleged that he has recently transferred ₹10,000 more in the said account of BDPO in lieu of completion of development works in the said village.