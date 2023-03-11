Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: VB nabs ASI for taking 8,500 bribe

Punjab: VB nabs ASI for taking 8,500 bribe

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 11, 2023 01:48 AM IST

A VB spokesperson said complainant Vivek Kumar of Patiala alleged that the ASI demanded ₹10,000 bribe in two instalments to implement inquiry report conducted by senior officer and registration of a cross case against the other party

Patiala : The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Friday nabbed assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balraj Singh, posted at the Civil Lines police station, Patiala, for demanding and accepting a bribe of 8,500.

The spokesperson said the VB team laid a trap and nabbed the ASI while accepting the bribe of 8,500 from the complainant.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered.

