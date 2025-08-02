Punjab VB raids Ranjit Singh Gill’s properties hours after realtor joins BJP

Hours after Ranjit Singh Gill joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Punjab Vigilance Bureau conducted raids at the realtor’s residence in Chandigarh and his corporate office in Kharar early on Saturday morning. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini inducting Ranjit Singh Gill into the BJP in Chandigarh on Friday night. (X)

A posse of policemen was seen outside Gill’s Gillco Valley headquarters in Kharar, while Vigilance officials carried out a parallel search operation at his Sector 2 residence in Chandigarh.

BJP general secretary Subash Sharma and local leader Tejinder Singh, who were instrumental in getting Gill to join the party, termed the raids politically motivated and alleged it was carried out in retaliation for his defection to the BJP.

Gill was inducted into the party by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini at his official residence on Friday evening. He had recently resigned from the primary membership of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and was once considered a confidant of SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

However, sources in the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government and the VB said that the raids were part of a broader probe linked to the case registered against senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

Investigators have reportedly found evidence of extensive property transactions, both named and benami, involving Majithia and Gill.

Gill was close to Sukhbir Badal and Majithia during the SAD’s rule. He had unsuccessfully contested the 2017 and 2022 assembly elections on the SAD ticket from Kharar.

Gill recently parted ways with the SAD, citing dissatisfaction with internal appointments in Kharar. He is now seen as a likely BJP candidate for the Kharar assembly seat in the 2027 elections.

BJP leader Tejinder Singh said Gill had been under pressure to align with the ruling AAP, which prompted his shift to the BJP on Friday night. “He resisted the pressure for weeks. But once he made his move to BJP, the raids followed at dawn,” he said.

After joining the BJP, Gill expressed confidence in the party’s policies and programmes under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.