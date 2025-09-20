Search
Sat, Sept 20, 2025
Punjab: Verka dairy products get cheaper after GST cut

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Sept 20, 2025 08:02 am IST

Verka announces price cuts on dairy products like milk and ghee, effective September 22, following GST rate revisions, making essentials more affordable.

In a move to pass on the benefits of the recent GST rate revision to consumers, Verka has announced major price cuts across a range of dairy products. This follows a similar decision by Mother Dairy earlier this week, as both brands reduce prices on essentials like milk, butter, cheese, and ghee to make daily staples more affordable.

The price cut was announced by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday. (HT File)
The price cut, announced by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday, will affect daily essentials like milk, ghee, butter, cheese, and ice cream, and will come into effect on September 22.

Verka’s UHT Milk (standard, toned, and double toned) will be 2 cheaper per litre, while ghee will drop by 30 to 35 per litre/kg. Butter will see a 30 per kg reduction, and unsalted butter will be 35 cheaper per kg. Processed cheese will be 20 less per kg, and the price of ice cream (gallons, bricks, and tubs) will be reduced by 10 per litre. Additionally, paneer will be 15 cheaper per kg.

Mann stated that the price revision aligns with the central government’s GST 2.0 reforms, which lowered tariffs on essential dairy items. Earlier this week, Mother Dairy also announced price reductions across a range of dairy products following the same GST revision.

