Punjab vigilance arrests MC clerk for tampering with official records

Published on Jan 20, 2023 09:04 PM IST

Punjab vigilance bureau on Friday arrested Prem Chand, a clerk posted at municipal council Jaitu in Faridkot district on the charge of tampering with the official records of the property tax branch.

The clerks colluded with each other during their postings to destroy important records of the property tax branch. (Representational Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot

Deputy superintendent of police, Jaswinder Singh said a vigilance inquiry was filed against clerk Davinder Kumar and other officers and employees of municipal council Jaitu, on August 7, 2020. “During investigation it has been found that from the year 2010 to 2016 Davinder Kumar and Ram Chand were posted as clerks at property tax branch of the office of Municipal Council Jaito. In 2017, Ramesh Kumar, Gurinder Pal Singh and Prem Chand were posted as clerks in the property branch. These clerks colluded with each other during their postings to destroy important records of the property tax branch,” he added.

“A case was registered against the five clerks, during the investigation Prem Chand’s role was identified as he was also accused of tampering with important records of the property tax branch,” he added.

