Punjab vigilance assesses ex-minister Arora’s properties

Punjab vigilance bureau (VB), on Wednesday, surveyed various properties of former Congress minister Sunder Sham Arora in the city. Arora is facing corruption charges in the industrial plot transfer scam and is also accused of offering a bribe to an assistant inspector general (AIG) of the VB. Vigilance sleuths arrived early in the morning at Arora’s residence on Jodha Mal road and measured it. They also assessed his commercial properties located on Phagwara road, Jalandhar bypass and Tanda road. Arora was a coloniser before he joined politics. Sources said the VB was trying to figure out how many assets Arora had accumulated after becoming an MLA. Arora was arrested on October 16 last year, when he had allegedly gone to offer a bribe of ₹50 lakh to VB AIG Manmohan Kumar to settle ongoing enquiries against him. In January, the VB had registered a criminal case against him in the industrial plot transfer scam. He is presently in judicial custody.

