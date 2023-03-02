Punjab vigilance books 2 govt employees for tampering birth, death record

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) has registered a criminal case against two employees including superintendent and senior assistant for tampering with official record of Jalandhar civil surgeon office. Accused Nirmal Singh is presently posted as superintendent in birth and death certificate record branch in civil surgeon office, while senior assistant Harjinder Singh is also posted in same branch. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

Both the employees were accused of tampering with records of registers pertaining to Phillaur tehsil. VB spokesperson said the accused superintendent has been arrested on this regard.

“On the basis of case registered on August 21, 2018, the VB sleuths carried detailed investigation in which it was found that superintendent Nirmal along with private agent Thomas Masih had tempered with birth and death record pertaining to village Kala Bahiyan and the old pages in the register were pulled out and replaced by new entries. Apart from this, the old pages were removed from the registers of village Varyana, Sohalpur, Talwandi Sanghera, Kahlwan, Talwandi Bharre and village Tahli Sahib and new pages were inserted in their places with wrong entries in the registers of births and deaths besides several entries were distorted,” the VB spokesperson stated.

It added that both Nitmal and Harjinder took lakhs of rupees as bribe in exchange for making forged birth and death certificates.

The accused have been booked under Section 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and other sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act at Police Station Vigilance Bureau Range Jalandhar.

In August 2018, accused Nirmal Singh, Harjinder and Thomas Masih (agent) were nabbed red-handed on for accepting a bribe of ₹. 5,000.