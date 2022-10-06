Punjab vigilance bureau arrests AIG Ashish Kapoor for taking bribe of 1 crore

The Punjab vigilance bureau on Thursday arrested assistant inspector general of police (AIG) Ashish Kapoor, a PPS officer now posted as commandant, 4th IRB, Pathankot, for taking a bribe of ₹1 crore through different cheques. Deputy superintendent of police, intelligence, Pawan Kumar and ASI Harjinder Singh have also been named accused.

Also read: Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests FCI ex-employee for taking bribe

A VB spokesperson said in Chandigarh that the bureau has registered a case under Sections 7 and 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code against the accused.

He said during his posting as the superintendent at Central Jail, Amritsar, in 2016, Kapoor had got acquainted with a woman inmate, Poonam Rajan of Sector 30, Kurukshetra, who was in judicial remand in a case.

Poonam, along with her mother Prem Lata, brother Kuldeep Singh and sister-in-law Preeti, was also in police remand in a case, FIR No. 151/2018, registered under Section 420/120-B of the IPC at Zirakpur police station. Kapoor went to the police station and fraudulently convinced Poonam’s mother Prem Lata to help her get bail and acquittal from the court.

Kapoor, in connivance with Pawan Kumar, the then SHO of the Zirakpur police station, and ASI Harjinder Singh got Preeti declared innocent in the case. In lieu of that favour, Kapoor obtained signatures of Prem Lata on different cheques amounting to ₹1 crore and deposited them under the names of his known people and got them encashed through ASI Harjinder Singh.

During the Congress regime, Kapoor was posted as AIG, VB. His name recently cropped up in the forest scam being probed by the VB in which senior officials of the forest department and two former ministers have been booked.