Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests police constable for accepting 49,800 bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested a police constable for allegedly accepting ₹49,800 bribe against recruiting a private security guard in the home guards department in the state. A case under prevention of corruption act has been registered at the Vigilance Bureau police station, Jalandhar range.

A spokesperson of VB said Kanwarpal Singh, posted at Nakodar rural police station in Jalandhar, was arrested following a complaint lodged by Lakhvinder Singh, a resident of Madrasa village in Sri Muktsar Sahib district.

The complainant, a security guard at a private company, said he had applied for a job at the district commander Punjab home guard (PHG) office in Faridkot in 2017 on compassionate grounds after the demise of his uncle employed in the home guards department.

Lakhvinder alleged that the constable Kanwarpal had demanded a bribe of ₹6.5 lakh in lieu of getting him recruited in the department on compassionate grounds.

“The complainant further alleged that the constable had asked him to pay ₹50,000 as first installment. Lakhvinder transferred ₹49,800, in installments, into the bank account of Kanwarpal,” the VB official said.

The VB official informed that it was revealed during the probe that the constable took bribe from the complaint. “A case under prevention of corruption act has been registered against the accused at VB police station Jalandhar range. Further investigation into this case is on,” he added.

After his arrest, Kanwarpal was produced in a court which remanded him in police custody for one day.